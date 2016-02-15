FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 15, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

South Korean army helicopter crash kills three

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean army helicopter crashed during a test flight on Monday morning, killing three soldiers, the country’s defense ministry said.

All four crew members aboard were severely injured and three of them later died in hospital, a ministry official said.

The crash of the Bell UH-1H Iroquois helicopter took place at around 10 a.m. (8 p.m. ET on Sunday) in the eastern city of Chuncheon, about 110 kilometers (68 miles) from Seoul. Officials were investigating the cause of the crash.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

