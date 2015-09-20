Hyundai Motor South Korean workers plan partial strike: union

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor workers in South Korea plan partial strikes this week as the company and union have failed to come to agreement in talks on wages and pay structure reform, although negotiations will continue, a union spokesman said on Monday.

Hyundai Motor’s unionized workers in South Korea will strike for four hours on Wednesday and for six hours on both Thursday and Friday, union spokesman Hwang Ki-tae told Reuters. Hyundai Motor’s union employees in South Korea voted on Sept. 10 to authorize a strike.