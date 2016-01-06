FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea vows measures to make North pay price for nuclear test
#World News
January 6, 2016 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea vows measures to make North pay price for nuclear test

A sales assistant watches TV sets broadcasting a news report on North Korea's nuclear test, in Seoul, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it would take all possible measures, including possible United Nations sanctions, to ensure Pyongyang pays the price after its fourth nuclear test.

“Our government strongly condemns North Korea ignoring repeated warnings from us and the international community and pushing ahead with the fourth nuclear test, which clearly violated the U.N. resolutions,” Cho Tae-yong, a senior security official at the South Korean presidential office said.

The secretive North, already under heavy U.N., EU and U.S. sanctions for its missile and nuclear tests, said earlier that it had successfully tested a hydrogen nuclear bomb.

North Korea, under U.N. sanctions for its nuclear and missile program, has so far conducted three nuclear tests - in 2006, 2009 and 2013 - all at Punggye-ri, near the location of Wednesday’s earthquake of 5.1 magnitude.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
