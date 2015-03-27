FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's KIC mulls taking up to $1.36 billion stake in 3 luxury hotels: Chosun Ilbo
March 27, 2015 / 12:21 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea's KIC mulls taking up to $1.36 billion stake in 3 luxury hotels: Chosun Ilbo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Korea Investment Corp (KIC), South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund, is considering investing around 1-1.5 trillion won ($906 million-$1.36 billion) in three five-star hotels owned by Saudi Arabia-based Kingdom Holding Co, a South Korean newspaper reported on Friday.

The hotels include The Savoy in London, and KIC is considering taking about a 50 percent stake, the Chosun Ilbo reported, citing unnamed KIC and investment banking sources.

A KIC spokesman declined comment.

($1 = 1,103.8400 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
