South Korea to boost economic ties with Iran after lifting of sanctions
#Business News
January 21, 2016 / 1:19 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea to boost economic ties with Iran after lifting of sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will boost economic cooperation with Iran, it said on Thursday, after sanctions on Iran were lifted earlier this week.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement it will sign a $2 billion contract for trade insurance financing with Iran, while it will also restore Iran’s eligibility to be a recipient country for its Economic Development Cooperation Fund.

South Korea will also aim to establish a automobile assembly joint venture with Iran, the ministry said.

South Korea and Iran are due to hold a government-level meeting in Tehran in late February.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

