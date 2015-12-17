FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PM Abe welcomes South Korea court's not-guilty ruling on Japan journalist
December 17, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

PM Abe welcomes South Korea court's not-guilty ruling on Japan journalist

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media at his official residence after returning from his Middle East trip, in Tokyo in this January 21, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday welcomed a South Korean court’s not-guilty ruling on a Japanese journalist, saying it was expected to have a positive effect on relations between the two countries.

The South Korean court found a Japanese journalist not guilty of defaming President Park Geun-hye in a case that has inflamed the two countries’ diplomatic ties and raised questions about freedom of the press in South Korea.

“I appreciate the not-guilty ruling. I expect that it will have a positive effect on the Japan-South Korean relationship,” Abe told reporters shortly after the court ruling.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
