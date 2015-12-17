PM Abe welcomes South Korea court's not-guilty ruling on Japan journalist

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday welcomed a South Korean court’s not-guilty ruling on a Japanese journalist, saying it was expected to have a positive effect on relations between the two countries.

The South Korean court found a Japanese journalist not guilty of defaming President Park Geun-hye in a case that has inflamed the two countries’ diplomatic ties and raised questions about freedom of the press in South Korea.

“I appreciate the not-guilty ruling. I expect that it will have a positive effect on the Japan-South Korean relationship,” Abe told reporters shortly after the court ruling.