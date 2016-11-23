North Korea's surveillance cameras sit on the top of a steel tower to overlook the south, near the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea and Japan signed a military intelligence pact on Wednesday to share sensitive information on the threat posed by North Korea's missile and nuclear activities, the South's defense ministry said.

The South Korean government went ahead with the deal despite opposition from some political parties and a large section of the public, who remain bitter over Japan's actions during its colonial rule of Korea from 1910 until the end of World War Two.

The signing of the General Security of Military Information Agreement had originally been expected in 2012, but South Korea postponed it due to the domestic opposition.

The case for the neighbors to pool intelligence has increased, however, as North Korea has been testing different types of missiles at a faster rate, and claims it has the capability to mount a nuclear warhead on a missile.

South Korea's Defence Minister Han Min-koo and Japan's ambassador to the South, Yasumasa Nagamine, inked the agreement in Seoul, according to the South Korean defense ministry.

A survey by Gallup Korea on Friday showed that 59 percent of 1,007 respondents opposed the agreement between the two countries.

Many of protesters demanding President Park Geun-hye to resign over a influence-pedaling scandal also insisted Park withdraw the military information sharing agreement with Tokyo.

A defense ministry official said South Korea now has deals with 33 countries, including the United States and Russia, on military intelligence sharing.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)