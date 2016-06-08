FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea's top boyband EXO go live ahead of new album launch
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 8, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

South Korea's top boyband EXO go live ahead of new album launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, (Reuters) - South Korea’s top boyband EXO return with their third full-length album “EX‘ACT” on Wednesday after a live show on the country’s largest web portal operator.The group, who topped a Forbes Korea Power Celebrity ranking earlier this year, will perform on Naver Corp ahead of the midnight (11.00 a.m. ET) release of the new 11 song album, which consists of double title tracks “Monster” and “Lucky One”.

The band’s management agency, S.M. Entertainment, said 660,180 copies of the album had been pre-ordered, including 217,290 versions sung in Mandarin. EXO’s two previous albums have both sold over one million copies, the agency added.

Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.