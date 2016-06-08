South Korea's top boyband EXO go live ahead of new album launch

SEOUL, (Reuters) - South Korea’s top boyband EXO return with their third full-length album “EX‘ACT” on Wednesday after a live show on the country’s largest web portal operator.The group, who topped a Forbes Korea Power Celebrity ranking earlier this year, will perform on Naver Corp ahead of the midnight (11.00 a.m. ET) release of the new 11 song album, which consists of double title tracks “Monster” and “Lucky One”.

The band’s management agency, S.M. Entertainment, said 660,180 copies of the album had been pre-ordered, including 217,290 versions sung in Mandarin. EXO’s two previous albums have both sold over one million copies, the agency added.