South Korea in suspected $2 billion intervention after stern warning

South Korean 10,000 won note is seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean foreign exchange authorities were suspected to have sold around $2 billion to prop up the won KRW=, shortly after issuing a stern warning against herd behavior to curb the local currency's weakness against the dollar.

The won hit a 5-1/2-year low, leading weekly losses among regional currencies on Friday, as foreign lenders such as custodian banks dumped it amid bond outflows.

The Bank of Korea and finance ministry warned they would take all measures necessary against excessive movements in dollar-won trading, which helped the currency curb early losses, but still, the won slipped lower for a fourth straight session.

For the week, the won lost 1.9 percent, its sharpest weekly percentage loss since early January.

“Market participants have grown more aggressive about buying dollars recently as the authorities’ response to a weakening won had been soft until now,” said a bank dealer in Seoul to Reuters who declined to be identified.

“What happens next is really up to the authorities’ attitude.”

Another dealer said the won would keep weakening unless the authorities continued intervening.

“If the authorities want to see bets on a weaker won taper off, they will have to keep selling dollars for a while,” the dealer said.

As the won dropped as much as 1 percent in early trade, the authorities issued a warning against excessive movements.

“The Bank of Korea and the government feel that recent movements in the dollar-won exchange rate have been excessive and are concerned that herd behavior in the market has been intensifying,” the central bank and finance ministry said in the statement sent to Reuters.

“Our foreign exchange officials’ stance that they will take measures against excessive movements has not changed and we will do all that is needed if necessary.”

Several dealers told Reuters shortly after the warning that they suspected foreign exchange authorities of selling dollars aggressively to support the won, spending an estimated $2 billion.

The won has become Asia’s worst performing due to risk-off sentiment that has seen outflows from Asia’s fourth-largest economy since late last year.

South Korea’s central bank governor acknowledged this week that the softening economy may warrant policy easing soon, which has also aggravated selling in the won.