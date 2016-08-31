FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Korea's nuclear operator signs pact to build reactors in Ukraine
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 31, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

South Korea's nuclear operator signs pact to build reactors in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corp (KHNP) said it signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with Energoatom to resume construction of two reactors at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The two state-run companies will work together to build the reactors at the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, years after their construction was halted in 1990.

The No.3 and No.4 units, work on which had begun in 1985 and 1986 respectively, have a production capacity of 1,000 megawatt.

KHNP and Energoatom will set up a joint committee for the construction, the South Korean company said in a statement on Wednesday.

South Korea, the world's fifth-biggest user of nuclear power, has largely developed its own nuclear industry, building and operating its reactors through state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), the parent of KHNP.

KHNP currently operates a total of 25 nuclear reactors in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

In 2009, a KEPCO-led consortium won a contract to build four nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates, which are under construction.

Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford and Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.