South Korea's nuclear operator signs pact to build reactors in Ukraine

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corp (KHNP) said it signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with Energoatom to resume construction of two reactors at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

The two state-run companies will work together to build the reactors at the Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant, years after their construction was halted in 1990.

The No.3 and No.4 units, work on which had begun in 1985 and 1986 respectively, have a production capacity of 1,000 megawatt.

KHNP and Energoatom will set up a joint committee for the construction, the South Korean company said in a statement on Wednesday.

South Korea, the world's fifth-biggest user of nuclear power, has largely developed its own nuclear industry, building and operating its reactors through state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), the parent of KHNP.

KHNP currently operates a total of 25 nuclear reactors in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

In 2009, a KEPCO-led consortium won a contract to build four nuclear reactors in the United Arab Emirates, which are under construction.