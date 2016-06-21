FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hyundai Chemical buys Aug Qatari condensate for new splitter: trade sources
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 21, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Hyundai Chemical buys Aug Qatari condensate for new splitter: trade sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hyundai Chemical, a joint venture between Hyundai Oilbank Co [INPTVH.UL] and Lotte Chemical, has bought 1 million barrels of Qatari condensate loading in August ahead of the start-up of its new splitter, trade sources said on Tuesday.

The company's purchase helped put a floor under condensate premiums, which have recently come under pressure due to weak naphtha margins, they added.

Hyundai Chemical bought two cargoes of deodorized field condensate (DFC) from traders at $2-$2.50 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the sources said.

While spot premiums fell to below $2 in subsequent sales by Qatari marketer Tasweeq through a tender, the trade sources said premiums could have dropped even more in the absence of Hyundai Chemical's purchases.

Spokesmen at Hyundai Oilbank and Lotte Chemical declined to comment.

Hyundai Chemical is expected to start trial runs at the 110,000 barrels-per-day splitter in Daesan on the country's west coast in August-September, trade sources have said.

The company has also been in talks with the National Iranian Oil Company to secure annual supplies of South Pars condensate, the sources had said.

Reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE and Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.