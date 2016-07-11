FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
South Korea pension picks BlackRock, Grosvenor to manage hedge fund investments
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 11, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

South Korea pension picks BlackRock, Grosvenor to manage hedge fund investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The BlackRock sign is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, in this October 11, 2015 file photo.Eduardo Munoz/Files

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), the world's third-largest pension fund, said it had chosen a BlackRock Inc unit and Grosvenor Capital Management to manage investments in funds of hedge funds in 2016.

NPS, which plans to begin investing in hedge funds this year, plans to entrust BlackRock Financial Management and Grosvenor with up to $500 million each, the pension fund's investment management office said in a statement.

"The upcoming hedge fund investment is expected to contribute to the generation of stable profits by diversifying risk for the fund's entire portfolio," NPS Chief Investment Officer Kang Myoun-wook said in the statement.

The NPS had 512 trillion won ($415 billion) in assets under management as of December.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.