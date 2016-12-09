FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 9, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea President Park to hold cabinet meeting after impeachment vote: Yonhap

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016.Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Park Geun-hye has called members of her cabinet for a meeting at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday, the Yonhap news agency said.

South Korea's parliament passed a motion to impeach Park earlier on Friday over an influence-peddling scandal that could lead to her becoming South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be removed from office.

There have been mass rallies every Saturday for the past six weeks calling for Park to quit, and opinion polls show overwhelming public support for her impeachment.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Writing by James Pearson; Editing by robert Birsel

