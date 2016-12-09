South Korea President Park to hold cabinet meeting after impeachment vote: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Park Geun-hye has called members of her cabinet for a meeting at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on Friday, the Yonhap news agency said.

South Korea's parliament passed a motion to impeach Park earlier on Friday over an influence-peddling scandal that could lead to her becoming South Korea's first democratically elected leader to be removed from office.

There have been mass rallies every Saturday for the past six weeks calling for Park to quit, and opinion polls show overwhelming public support for her impeachment.