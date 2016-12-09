Factbox: Top contenders for South Korean presidency

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's next presidential election is scheduled to be held in December 2017, but if President Park Geun-hye's impeachment in parliament on Friday is upheld by the Constitutional Court a new vote would take place in 60 days.

Following are the politicians considered to be the leading contenders to become the country's next elected leader.

BAN KI-MOON

The 72-year-old United Nations Secretary-General has not said whether he will stand, but had been widely expected to do so when his 10-year term at the helm of the global body finishes at the end of December. Ban had been leading in polls in recent months, before falling behind Moon Jae-in in recent weeks.

Ban, a career diplomat, served as foreign minister during the administration of former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun, and is not affiliated with any party. Before the recent political crisis he had been expected to run as the conservative ruling Saenuri Party's candidate. A Friday Gallup Korea poll put Ban at 20 percent, in a tie for first place.

MOON JAE-IN

The 63-year old former lawmaker and ex-leader of the main opposition Democratic Party lost the previous presidential election to Park by 3 percentage points in 2012. Moon has consistently polled near or at the top of the opinion polls and has been one of the most vocal critics of Park.

Moon was tied with Ban at first place in Friday's Gallup Korea poll with 20 percent.

LEE JAE-MYEONG

The 52-year-old mayor of Seongnam, a city southeast of Seoul, has recently surged in opinion polls as an outspoken critic of Park since the political scandal that led to her impeachment erupted. A member of the main opposition Democratic Party, Lee has said he wants to be the South Korean Bernie Sanders, after the U.S. Democratic Party insurgent who ran against Hillary Clinton, and declared that he will seek his party's nomination to run for president.

AHN CHEOL-SOO

The 54-year-old computer businessman-turned-politician has also been a vocal critic of Park, but his popularity has waned in recent months after stepping down as co-chair of the new opposition People's Party after it was embroiled in a kickback scandal over advertising funds. Ahn was not implicated. He is currently a member of parliament.