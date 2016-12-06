FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Samsung Group leader vows to avoid future political scandals
#World News
December 6, 2016 / 2:02 AM / 9 months ago

Samsung Group leader vows to avoid future political scandals

Jay Y. Lee, Samsung Electronics' vice chairman and the only son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee, makes a public apology over the spread of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) at Samsung Medical Center, at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, June 23, 2015.Kim Hong-Ji/File photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee said on Tuesday he will work to ensure South Korea's top conglomerate avoids becoming involved in scandals such as the current influence-peddling allegations surrounding President Park Geun-hye.

Lee and eight other heads of domestic conglomerates are testifying at a parliament hearing on whether Park or a friend of the president pressured them to give money to non-profit foundations for preferential treatment.

He said Samsung Group did not give financial support to foundations in order to get something in return.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

