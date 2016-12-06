Samsung Group leader vows to avoid future political scandals

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee said on Tuesday he will work to ensure South Korea's top conglomerate avoids becoming involved in scandals such as the current influence-peddling allegations surrounding President Park Geun-hye.

Lee and eight other heads of domestic conglomerates are testifying at a parliament hearing on whether Park or a friend of the president pressured them to give money to non-profit foundations for preferential treatment.

He said Samsung Group did not give financial support to foundations in order to get something in return.