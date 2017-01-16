South Korea president's friend denies knowledge of Samsung's 2015 merger plan

Choi Soon-sil, the woman at the centre of the South Korean political scandal and long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, appears for her first trial at the Seoul Central District Court on January 5, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Chung Sung-Jun/Pool

SEOUL (Reuters) - The friend at the center of a corruption scandal engulfing South Korean President Park Geun-hye’s administration, said on Monday she had no prior knowledge of Samsung Group’s plans for a controversial 2015 merger of two affiliates.

“Even if I knew, I could not have passed on any information because I have no knowledge about mergers or hedge funds, anything like that, in the first place,” the friend, Choi Soon-sil, told a public hearing at South Korea’s Constitutional Court on Monday.

South Korea’s Constitutional Court began hearing arguments this month on whether to uphold parliament’s vote last month to impeach President Park.