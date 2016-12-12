South Korean court says no date yet for president's impeachment hearing

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Constitutional Court said on Monday no date has been set for public hearings in the case to review parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, who has been caught up in an influence-peddling scandal.

A spokesman said the court's nine judges met earlier on Monday to discuss the case.

The court must decide whether to uphold the impeachment the parliament voted to approve on Friday, a process that could take up to 180 days. If it is upheld, Park would be the first elected leader to be ousted from office.