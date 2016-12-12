FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
South Korean court says no date yet for president's impeachment hearing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 12, 2016 / 5:31 AM / 8 months ago

South Korean court says no date yet for president's impeachment hearing

People chant slogans during a protest calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in central Seoul, South Korea, December 3, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Constitutional Court said on Monday no date has been set for public hearings in the case to review parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, who has been caught up in an influence-peddling scandal.

A spokesman said the court's nine judges met earlier on Monday to discuss the case.

The court must decide whether to uphold the impeachment the parliament voted to approve on Friday, a process that could take up to 180 days. If it is upheld, Park would be the first elected leader to be ousted from office.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.