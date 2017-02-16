South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on February 24: Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

The court did not give a date for giving its verdict after closing arguments but said it would make a swift decision to minimize the gap in the country's leadership, according to Yonhap.

Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers pending the court's ruling. If the court upholds the impeachment, a presidential election will be held two months later.