FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on February 24: Yonhap
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea court plans to end impeachment hearings on February 24: Yonhap

South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an emergency cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. Yonhap/ via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Constitutional Court plans to wrap up hearings over parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye on Feb. 24, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday.

The court did not give a date for giving its verdict after closing arguments but said it would make a swift decision to minimize the gap in the country's leadership, according to Yonhap.

Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers pending the court's ruling. If the court upholds the impeachment, a presidential election will be held two months later.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe & Simon Cameron-Moore

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.