Daughter of friend of South Korea's Park to challenge extradition from Denmark

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of South Korea's ousted president Park's friend Choi Soon-sil, will challenge the Danish public prosecutor's decision on Friday to extradite her to South Korea, her lawyer said.

"We had hoped for a different outcome, but on the other hand, it was to be expected. Now we will bring it to the courts and fight it there," Chung's lawyer, Peter Martin Blinkenberg, told Reuters.

Blinkenberg did not rule out appealing to the High Court if the District Court upholds the public prosecutor's decision.