FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Daughter of friend of South Korea's Park to challenge extradition from Denmark
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 5 months ago

Daughter of friend of South Korea's Park to challenge extradition from Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Chung Yoo-ra, daughter of South Korea's ousted president Park's friend Choi Soon-sil, will challenge the Danish public prosecutor's decision on Friday to extradite her to South Korea, her lawyer said.

"We had hoped for a different outcome, but on the other hand, it was to be expected. Now we will bring it to the courts and fight it there," Chung's lawyer, Peter Martin Blinkenberg, told Reuters.

Blinkenberg did not rule out appealing to the High Court if the District Court upholds the public prosecutor's decision.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.