5 months ago
Danish court to rule on April 19 on South Korean extradition
#World News
March 21, 2017 / 3:32 PM / 5 months ago

Danish court to rule on April 19 on South Korean extradition

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's Chung Yoo-ra, then known as Chung Yoo-yeon, bites her gold medal as she poses after winning the equestrian Dressage Team competition at the Dream Park Equestrian Venue during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 20, 2014.Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Danish court will rule on April 19 on an extradition appeal by a South Korean woman wanted for questioning in relation to the scandal that brought down president Park Geun-hye, Denmark's public prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Chung Yoo-Ra is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, a friend of Park accused of colluding with the former president to pressure businesses to contribute to non-profit foundations. Both Choi and Park have denied wrongdoing.

Her former lawyer, Peter Martin Blinkenberg, said on Friday, she would appeal the extradition order.

Blinkenberg died suddenly on Friday. While the cause of death is still unknown, there were no immediate signs of foul play, local police said.

Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

