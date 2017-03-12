FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
South Korea's ousted president due to leave presidential complex: report
#World News
March 12, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea's ousted president due to leave presidential complex: report

Police officers stand guard while supporters of South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye wait for her possible arrival outside her private home in Seoul, South Korea, March 12, 2017.Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's ousted leader Park Geun-hye is due to leave the presidential Blue House complex on Sunday evening, the Yonhap news agency said.

Park would leave the Blue House before 6 p.m. (0900 GMT) and return to her private home in the capital, Seoul, after bidding farewell to her staff, Yonhap reported.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Friday to uphold a parliamentary vote to impeach Park, dismissing her from office over an influence-peddling scandal that has shaken the country's political and business elite.

Reporting Suyeong Lee; Editing by Robert Birsel

