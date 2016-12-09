FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea says will act swiftly to stabilize markets if necessary

A currency dealer walks in front of electronic boards showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) and the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won, at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul, South Korea, December 17, 2015.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Friday it would make an all out effort to stabilize the economy after parliament voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye.

"We will closely monitor financial markets and economic situation across exports, investment and job market 24 hours a day and respond in swift and decisive manner if needed," Finance Minister Yoo il-ho said in a meeting.

South Korean lawmakers voted overwhelmingly earlier on Friday to impeach President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal, setting the stage for her to become the country's first elected leader to be expelled from office in disgrace.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim, writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel

