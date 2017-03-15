FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
South Korea to hold presidential election on May 9: Yonhap
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea to hold presidential election on May 9: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will hold a presidential election on May 9 to replace impeached leader Park Geun-hye, who was dismissed last Friday over a corruption scandal, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who has also been acting president since December, said earlier he would not run for president in the election.

Hwang became acting as president when parliament impeached Park in December. The Constitutional Court upheld Park's impeachment last Friday and dismissed her from office.

Hwang had emerged in opinion polls as a top conservative candidate even though he never declared an intention to run.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel

