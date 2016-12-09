FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 9, 2016 / 10:33 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea Park's presidential powers suspended; PM takes over as acting leader

South Korean Prime Minister and the acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn releases a statement to the nation at the Goverment Complex in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye's powers were suspended at 7:03 p.m. on Friday (1003 GMT) after parliament voted to impeach her, her office said.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn took over as acting president and told a cabinet meeting he would do his best to ensure stable government continued to function.

He said financial authorities should take preemptive steps to prevent volatility in financial markets.

The Constitutional Court will review the impeachment motion, a process that is expected to take at least two months.

Reporting by Shinhyung Lee; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel

