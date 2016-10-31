SEOUL The woman at the center of a South Korean political scandal appeared on Monday at the office of prosecutors investigating allegations she used her friendship with President Park Geun-hye to influence state affairs and benefit personally.

Choi Soon-sil, wearing a hat and scarf and covering her face with her hand, pushed her way through a crowd of journalists and people holding up signs demanding her arrest and Park's resignation to enter the prosecution building in Seoul.

"Please forgive me," Choi said according to pool reporters who followed her into the building's entrance.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)