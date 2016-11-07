A man walks behind a logo of Samsung Electronics at the company's headquarters in Seoul April 30, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak/File Photo

SEOUL South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) on Tuesday as part of a probe over a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her friend who is alleged to have exerted improper influence in state affairs, Yonhap news agency reported.

The prosecutors' search is related to whether Samsung may have improperly provided financial assistance to a daughter of the president's friend, Choi Soon-sil, Yonhap reported.

Officials at Samsung Electronics, Samsung Group and the prosecutors' office could not be immediately reached for confirmation or comments.

Prosecutors have been investigating an allegation that Samsung provided 2.8 million euros to a company co-owned by Choi and her daughter, who was previously a member of the South Korean national equestrian team.

Park's presidency has been rocked by the scandal involving Choi who is alleged to have used her closeness to the president to meddle in state affairs and wield influence in the sports and cultural communities.

Park has publicly apologized twice for the scandal but her approval rating has plunged to 5 percent according to a Gallup poll released on Friday, the lowest since such polling began in 1988.

