South Korean President Park Geun-Hye is seen as she attends an event to grant certificates of appointments to newly appointed officials at the presidential Blue House, in Seoul, South Korea, November 18, 2016. Yonhap/via REUTERS

Choi Soon-sil arrives for questioning at a prosecutor's office in Seoul, South Korea, November 1, 2016. Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korean prosecutors said on Sunday they had formally indicted a friend of President Park Geun-hye and a former senior aide in a corruption scandal engulfing her administration.

Choi Soon-sil, Park's friend at the center of a leadership crisis, and a former presidential aide, An Chong-bum, are charged with abuse of power in pressuring conglomerates to contribute funds to foundations at the center of the scandal, Lee Young-ryeol, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, said.

Lee said his team believed Park had an accomplice role in the case and would continue to investigate her.

