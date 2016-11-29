FILE PHOTO - South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ed Jones/Pool/File Photo

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye will make a statement on Tuesday, her office said, as her administration tries to weather an influence-peddling scandal amid growing calls for her to step down.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency cited a presidential official as saying the address will not be an announcement of Park's resignation.

Park, whose presidency has been engulfed by the scandal involving a long-time friend, has apologized twice but resisted mounting public calls to step down.

Some lawmakers from Park's ruling party have asked her to resign under an agreement that would allow her to leave office with some dignity, even as opposition parties have stepped up efforts to draw up a motion to impeach the president.

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of South Koreans rallied for the fifth weekend in a row, calling for Park's resignation. Organizers said the crowd totaled 1.5 million, while the police estimated the crowd at 260,000.

A presidential spokesman said in a text message that she would make an address to the public at 2.30 p.m. (0530 GMT).

A presidential official told Reuters by telephone that the statement would be about the political situation around the favors scandal but did not provide further details.

No South Korean president has failed to complete a term since the current democratic system was implemented in 1987. If Park is impeached or resigns, an election would be held in 60 days to nominate a president to serve a five-year term.

