SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea will step up cooperation with allies to respond to North Korea's nuclear threat, Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn said on Friday in his first speech after parliament impeached President Park Geun-hye.

South Korea faced grave risks from both within and externally and could not afford to have a vacuum in government, Hwang said in a televised address. He vowed to make his best efforts to manage the country.