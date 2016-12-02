South Korea opposition parties say to vote on Park impeachment on December 9

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's opposition parties have agreed to propose a motion on Friday to impeach President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal and bring it to a vote on Dec. 9, a spokesman for the main opposition Democratic Party, Ki Dong-min, said.

The three parties, with a combined 165 seats in the 300-member parliament, can bring the impeachment motion but will need some members from Park's Saenuri Party to bring the vote to the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill.