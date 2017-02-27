FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
South Korea prosecutor says PM's decision not extend graft probe disappointing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2017 / 1:57 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea prosecutor says PM's decision not extend graft probe disappointing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The office of South Korea's special prosecutor investigating an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye said on Monday the prime minister's decision not to extend its investigation was disappointing.

"We found it very regrettable that the acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn did not accept the request to extend the investigation period in a situation where the probe has not been finished yet," Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecution team, told a briefing.

Hwang is acting as president after Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers while South Korea's Constitutional Court decides whether to uphold parliament's impeachment.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.