South Korea prosecutor says PM's decision not extend graft probe disappointing

SEOUL (Reuters) - The office of South Korea's special prosecutor investigating an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park Geun-hye said on Monday the prime minister's decision not to extend its investigation was disappointing.

"We found it very regrettable that the acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn did not accept the request to extend the investigation period in a situation where the probe has not been finished yet," Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecution team, told a briefing.

Hwang is acting as president after Park was impeached by parliament in December and stripped of her powers while South Korea's Constitutional Court decides whether to uphold parliament's impeachment.