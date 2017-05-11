FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan, South Korea leaders agree on early summit, cooperation on North Korea
May 11, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 3 months ago

Japan, South Korea leaders agree on early summit, cooperation on North Korea

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adjusts his headphones during a news conference at a hotel in London, Britain April 29, 2017.Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korea's new president, Moon Jae-in, agreed on Thursday to work together closely in dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile development, and to hold a bilateral summit meeting at an early date, a senior Japanese government spokesman said.

"The two leaders agreed on close cooperation on the North Korean problem, which is an urgent issue," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda told reporters following Abe's phone call with Moon.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

