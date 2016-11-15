South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ed Jones

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye has retained a lawyer ahead of being questioned by prosecutors investigating a political scandal engulfing her presidency, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Park will be the first president to be questioned by prosecutors over a criminal case.

Prosecutors are investigating whether Park exerted improper pressure on "chaebol" conglomerate bosses to raise funds for foundations involving a Park friend, Yonhap reported on Sunday.

They are also investigating Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, who is alleged to have used her ties to the president to meddle in state affairs and wield influence.

Hundreds of thousands marched in the capital Seoul on Saturday demanding Park resign.

