9 months ago
South Korea President Park's lawyer says she can be questioned next week: Yonhap
#World News
November 17, 2016 / 9:04 AM / 9 months ago

South Korea President Park's lawyer says she can be questioned next week: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye's lawyer said on Thursday he will cooperate with prosecutors investigating a corruption scandal engulfing Park, her aides and acquaintances so that they can question her next week, Yonhap news agency reported.

Park retained a lawyer on Tuesday after the prosecutors probing a favors scandal said they would try to question her this week, making her the first sitting leader to be questioned in a criminal case.

The lawyer, Yoo Yeong-ha, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
