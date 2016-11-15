South Korean president's lawyer says questioning should be kept to minimum

SEOUL (Reuters) - A lawyer for South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday that he believed it was improper to investigate a president except on suspicion of treason and that prosecutors' questioning should be kept to a minimum.
Lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha, speaking to reporters, nevertheless repeated the president's remarks that she would make herself available for the prosecutors' investigation into a political scandal engulfing her administration.
