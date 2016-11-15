FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korean president's lawyer says questioning should be kept to minimum
#World News
November 15, 2016 / 6:58 AM / 9 months ago

South Korean president's lawyer says questioning should be kept to minimum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A lawyer for South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday that he believed it was improper to investigate a president except on suspicion of treason and that prosecutors' questioning should be kept to a minimum.

Lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha, speaking to reporters, nevertheless repeated the president's remarks that she would make herself available for the prosecutors' investigation into a political scandal engulfing her administration.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
