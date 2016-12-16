South Korea Park's lawyers say no legal grounds for impeachment

SEOUL (Reuters) - The impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye by parliament has no legal basis and should be struck down by the Constitutional Court, lawyers representing the embattled leader engulfed in a corruption scandal said on Friday.

Park is unlikely to appear in the Constitutional Court for hearings, one of her lawyers told reporters. Parliament passed an impeachment vote on Dec. 9 and her powers have been suspended until the court reviews and rules on the motion, which can take up to 180 days.