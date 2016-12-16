FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
South Korea Park's lawyers say no legal grounds for impeachment
December 16, 2016 / 6:53 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea Park's lawyers say no legal grounds for impeachment

South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an emergency cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. Yonhap/ via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye by parliament has no legal basis and should be struck down by the Constitutional Court, lawyers representing the embattled leader engulfed in a corruption scandal said on Friday.

Park is unlikely to appear in the Constitutional Court for hearings, one of her lawyers told reporters. Parliament passed an impeachment vote on Dec. 9 and her powers have been suspended until the court reviews and rules on the motion, which can take up to 180 days.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

