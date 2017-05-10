FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Moon to hold news conference, name key aides: parliament official
#World News
May 10, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 3 months ago

South Korea's Moon to hold news conference, name key aides: parliament official

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in writes in a visitor's book at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Wednesday at the presidential Blue House, a parliament official told Reuters.

It will be his first news conference since Moon was confirmed as president by the National Election Commission earlier on Wednesday.

Moon will also name officials to the key positions of prime minister, head of the National Intelligence Service, chief of staff, and chief bodyguard, the parliament official said.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait

