South Korea's Moon to hold news conference, name key aides: parliament official

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Wednesday at the presidential Blue House, a parliament official told Reuters.

It will be his first news conference since Moon was confirmed as president by the National Election Commission earlier on Wednesday.

Moon will also name officials to the key positions of prime minister, head of the National Intelligence Service, chief of staff, and chief bodyguard, the parliament official said.