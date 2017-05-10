FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
South Korea's Moon speaks with chairman of joint chiefs of staff
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 9, 2017 / 11:26 PM / 3 months ago

South Korea's Moon speaks with chairman of joint chiefs of staff

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in arrives at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2017.Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in spoke with Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Lee Sun-jin and discussed events regarding North Korea, a spokesman for the joint chiefs said on Wednesday.

Lee was cited by the Yonhap News Agency earlier as telling Moon that South Korea's military was ready to act at any moment should "the enemy engage in provocations".

Moon, leader of South Korea's liberals, will take the oath of office later on Wednesday after he comfortably won Tuesday's presidential vote.

He comes to office at a time of heightened tension with isolated North Korea, which has pressed ahead with its nuclear and missile programs in defiance of U.S. pressure and United Nations sanctions.

The phone call between Moon and Lee took place at 8:10 a.m. (2310 GMT), Lee's spokesman said.

Under National Election Commission rules, Moon became president the moment the NEC confirmed his election victory because his predecessor, Park Geun-hye, was impeached. He will be formally sworn in later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin and Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.