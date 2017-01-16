FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 16, 2017 / 1:23 AM / 7 months ago

South Korea prosecutor indicts NPS chief in political scandal probe

The National Pension Service (NPS) Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo is summoned to the Independent Counsel Team in Seoul, South Korea, December 27, 2016. News1 via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's special prosecutor on Monday indicted National Pension Service (NPS) Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo on charges of abuse of power and giving false testimony.

The special prosecutor's office said in a text message it would provide further details in a regular briefing later on Monday.

Moon was arrested in December after acknowledging ordering the world's third-largest pension fund to support the $8 billion merger last year of two Samsung Group affiliates while he was head of the health ministry, which oversees the NPS.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Michael Perry

