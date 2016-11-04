FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea opposition party leader says Park's apology insincere
#World News
November 4, 2016 / 2:47 AM / 10 months ago

South Korea opposition party leader says Park's apology insincere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's main opposition party leader said on Friday President Park Geun-hye's apology for an influence peddling scandal lacked sincerity and that her sole aim was to hold on to power.

"The president should remove her hands from state affairs," said Choo Mi-ae, leader of Democratic Party of Korea, in a televised announcement after Park tearfully apologized for the scandal that has engulfed her administration.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
