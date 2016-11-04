South Korea opposition party leader says Park's apology insincere

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's main opposition party leader said on Friday President Park Geun-hye's apology for an influence peddling scandal lacked sincerity and that her sole aim was to hold on to power.

"The president should remove her hands from state affairs," said Choo Mi-ae, leader of Democratic Party of Korea, in a televised announcement after Park tearfully apologized for the scandal that has engulfed her administration.