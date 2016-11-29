FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
South Korea main opposition says Park is trying to escape impeachment: Yonhap
November 29, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

South Korea main opposition says Park is trying to escape impeachment: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party rejected President Park Geun-hye's offer to step down from power under a plan to be devised by parliament, calling it a ploy to escape being impeached, Yonhap news agency said on Tuesday.

The party said it will continue with its plan to impeach her, Yonhap said, quoting party spokesman Youn Kwan-suk.

Park has faced intense pressure to resign amid a scandal involving a friend who is accused of using her ties to meddle in state affairs.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Nick Macfie

