10 months ago
South Korea's Park says willing to accept parliament's choice for PM: Yonhap
November 8, 2016 / 2:31 AM / 10 months ago

South Korea's Park says willing to accept parliament's choice for PM: Yonhap

South Korean President Park Geun-Hye arrives to deliver an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on November 4, 2016.Ed Jones/Pool - RTX2RU2T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday she will withdraw her nominee for prime minister if parliament recommends a candidate and is willing to let the new premier control the cabinet, Yonhap news reported.

Park's comments came at a meeting with the speaker of parliament amid a crisis over allegations that a friend used her closeness to the president to meddle in state affairs.

The parliament public affairs office and the presidential Blue House could not immediately confirm the comments.

The move indicates Park is willing to relinquish some control over state affairs, which is a key demand by the opposition parties. The position of prime minister is usually a figurehead in South Korea, with most power concentrated in the presidential office.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
