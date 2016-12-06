South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday she would accept the result of an impeachment vote against her this week but indicated she would not step down now as demanded by opposition parties, a top official of her Saenuri Party said.

She also said she had been willing to accept her party's proposal for her to step down in April next year, Saenuri Party official Chung Jin-suk said, after a meeting between party leaders and the embattled president.

Park faces a pivotal week, with an effort to impeach her gaining support from within her party.

