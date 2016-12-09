FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
South Korea's President Park hopes confusion clears after impeachment vote
#World News
December 9, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 8 months ago

South Korea's President Park hopes confusion clears after impeachment vote

FILE PHOTO - Park Geun-hye attends a national convention of the ruling Saenuri Party in Goyang, north of Seoul, South Korea August 20, 2012.Lee Jae-Won/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - President Park Geun-hye on Friday said she hoped confusion surrounding South Korea's political crisis would soon be resolved after parliament voted to impeach her, adding that she would prepare for a court review of the impeachment motion.

Park, who was impeached by an overwhelming vote over a corruption scandal, apologized to the people at a meeting with her ministers and asked them to work with the prime minister to avoid any vacuum in national security matters and the economy.

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn will be acting president while the Constitutional Court reviews the impeachment motion, a process that can take up to 180 days.

Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

