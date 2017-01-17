FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
South Korean prosecutor says to question Park by early February
#World News
January 17, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 7 months ago

South Korean prosecutor says to question Park by early February

South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an emergency cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. Yonhap/ viaFiles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it plans to question President Park Geun-hye by early February in its investigation of a corruption scandal that saw her impeached by parliament last month.

The prosecution expected Park to agree to questioning but had yet to discuss details with her office, Lee Kyu-chul, spokesman for the special prosecutor, told a regular media briefing.

As president, Park is immune from prosecution in the case but has said previously she would agree to questioning by the special prosecutor.

She has denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

The Constitutional Court will decide whether to uphold or overturn parliament's impeachment motion.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel

