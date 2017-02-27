South Korean President Park Geun-hye speaks during an emergency cabinet meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. Yonhap/ via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.

Park also reiterated that she also never received improper requests from Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] or made wrongful demands on the country's top conglomerate, according to a statement read by her lawyer.

Park, 65, was impeached by parliament in December over accusations that she colluded with a friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pressure big businesses to donate to two foundations set up to back the president’s policy initiatives.

Park's statement came on the final day of oral arguments on whether the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)