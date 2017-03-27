FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
South Korea court sets hearing on ex-leader Park's arrest warrant for Thursday
#World News
March 27, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea court sets hearing on ex-leader Park's arrest warrant for Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court said on Monday it would hold a hearing on ousted leader Park Geun-hye's arrest warrant on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT).

The warrant covers charges such as bribery, the court said in a mobile text message sent to reporters.

The announcement came after South Korean prosecutors said they would seek the arrest of Park, South Korea's first democratically elected president to be removed from office after a constitutional court upheld her parliamentary impeachment this month.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Christine Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

