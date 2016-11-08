FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
South Korea president to visit parliament amid political scandal: MP
#World News
November 7, 2016 / 11:39 PM / 10 months ago

South Korea president to visit parliament amid political scandal: MP

File Photo: South Korean President Park Geun-hye delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the 1919 independence movement against Japanese rule over the Korean peninsula, in Seoul March 1, 2016.Jung Yeon-Je/Pool/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye will visit parliament on Tuesday and meet the speaker, an opposition assemblyman said, amid an influence peddling scandal that has gripped the country and thrown her government into a political limbo.

Park hopes to meet the leaders of opposition parties during her visit to parliament, Yonhap news agency quoted an unnamed presidential Blue House official as saying.

Opposition leaders have demanded Park withdraw her nominee for prime minister and agree to a candidate acceptable to them.

Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
