South Korea president to visit parliament amid political scandal: MP

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Park Geun-hye will visit parliament on Tuesday and meet the speaker, an opposition assemblyman said, amid an influence peddling scandal that has gripped the country and thrown her government into a political limbo.

Park hopes to meet the leaders of opposition parties during her visit to parliament, Yonhap news agency quoted an unnamed presidential Blue House official as saying.

Opposition leaders have demanded Park withdraw her nominee for prime minister and agree to a candidate acceptable to them.