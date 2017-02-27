FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
South Korea's major opposition party to seek PM's impeachment: Yonhap
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2017 / 2:25 AM / 6 months ago

South Korea's major opposition party to seek PM's impeachment: Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party said on Monday it and other parties would seek the impeachment of the prime minister, Yonhap News Agency reported after the premier said an investigation into a corruption scandal would not be extended.

The move to seek the impeachment of Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn was an apparent protest against his decision not to extend a special investigator's investigation into an influence- peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Gyuen-hye.

The floor leaders of opposition parties are meeting to discuss their plans, with the minor People's Party also seeking cooperation from other parties to impeach Hwang, who has been acting president since Park was impeached by parliament in December.

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Paul Tait

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.