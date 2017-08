SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea President Park Geun-hye's approval rating has fallen to 5 percent, according to a Gallup poll released on Friday, setting an all-time low for any South Korean president and underscoring the impact of the influence-peddling scandal.

Gallup said its survey of 1,005 South Koreans conducted between Nov. 1 to 3 showed that 89 percent of those who participated disapproved of her performance.